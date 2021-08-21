Ex-cop aiming to fight Yogi put under 'house arrest'

Ex-UP IPS officer aiming to contest assembly poll against Yogi put under 'house arrest'

Thakur was prevented from leaving for Gorakhpur in the morning and was taken back to his house in Gomti Nagar area

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Aug 21 2021, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 17:45 ist
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI photo

Ex-Uttar Pradesh IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who had announced that he would contest against chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming state assembly polls, due early next year, was on Saturday allegedly put under "house arrest" after he tried to visit Gorakhpur, Adityanath's home town, to hold a public contact program.

According to the sources here, Thakur was prevented from leaving for Gorakhpur in the morning and was taken back to his house in Gomti Nagar area.

Cops were deployed around his house, sources said.

While Thakur claimed that he had been put under "house arrest", the police officials said that he had only been stopped from going to Gorakhpur as there was apprehension of breach of peace and threat to his security.

Read | Yogi meets Shah, Nadda, discusses poll preparations in UP

Thakur had said that he would conrest against Adityanath from wherever he filed nomination in protest against his repressive and undemocratic policies. "It doesn't matter how many votes do I get.....I will force Adityanath to follow the model code of conduct in letter and spirit," he had said.

The firebrand ex-IPS officer, who had been usually given insignificant postings in view of his plain speaking, had irked the BJP government, when he predicted that gangster Vikas Dubey, who had killed eight cops and was nabbed in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh last year, would be killed in encounter even before it happened.

Similarly had again embarrassed the bureaucracy and the government after he demanded action against the district magistrate of Hathras following brutal rape and murder of a woman there.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Assembly elections
Yogi Adityanath
Gorakhpur
house arrest

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian children at high risk of climate crisis impacts

Indian children at high risk of climate crisis impacts

In Pics | Traditional Onam sadhya dishes you should try

In Pics | Traditional Onam sadhya dishes you should try

'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass by Earth today

'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass by Earth today

So what’s in an Onam ‘sadhya’?

So what’s in an Onam ‘sadhya’?

The rise and rise of Hombale Films

The rise and rise of Hombale Films

DH Toon | Petrol is cheaper in Taliban's Afghanistan?

DH Toon | Petrol is cheaper in Taliban's Afghanistan?

 