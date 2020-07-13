Fire exchange between security forces, militants in J&K

Exchange of fire between security forces, militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 13 2020, 08:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 08:36 ist

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday, police said 

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Srigufwara area of Anantnag district early in the morning following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said around 6.40 am, the militants, who were hiding, opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

No casualties have been reported so far, the police official said.

Jammu and Kashmir
Encounter
Anantnag
militants
security forces

