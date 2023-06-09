SC refuses urgent hearing of ₹2K note plea

Exchange of Rs 2,000 notes: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of plea challenging RBI's decision

The top court directed that the matter be placed before Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud after summer vacations

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2023, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 13:45 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday refused urgent hearing on a plea challenging the notifications enabling exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof.

A vacation bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal perused the report filed by the registry, and said there is no urgency in the matter.

The top court directed that the matter be placed before Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud after summer vacations.

Also read | DH Deciphers | All you need to know about Rs 2,000 note ban - amount limits, deadline and procedures

The petitioner advocate Ashwini Upadhyay submitted that it was very unfortunate that the top court is not taking up such an important matter.

The apex court said this is a court and not a public platform and the matter has to end somewhere.

This is second time that the apex court has refused an urgent hearing on the issue.

On June 1, the top court had refused to list for urgent hearing Upadhyay's plea challenging the notifications and said it would not be taking up such pleas during the summer break.

The lawyer had earlier submitted that Rs 2,000 banknotes were being exchanged by criminals and terrorists without any requisition slip and ID proof such as Aadhaar.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
D Y Chandrachud
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Miss World to be hosted in India after 27 years

Miss World to be hosted in India after 27 years

Experiments on 'elixir of life' show hope

Experiments on 'elixir of life' show hope

US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report

US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

 