Excise policy probe: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on October 17

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the CBI for questioning on Monday in connection with the irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy.

He has been asked to appear before investigators at the CBI headquarters at 11 AM.

"CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate," Sisodia tweeted.

मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे CBI रेड कराई, कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरा बैंक लॉकर तलाशा, उसमें कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरे गाँव में इन्हें कुछ नहीं मिला. अब इन्होंने कल 11 बजे मुझे CBI मुख्यालय बुलाया है. मैं जाऊँगा और पूरा सहयोग करूँगा. सत्यमेव जयते. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 16, 2022

Following the issuance of summons, Kejriwal compared Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, another minister who is in jail in a money laundering case, to Bhagat Singh and said his government was now fighting the "second freedom struggle".

“Jail bars and hanging nooses could not deter Bhagat Singh's resolute intentions. This is the second fight for freedom. Manish and Satyendra are today's Bhagat Singh. After 75 years, the country got an education minister who gave good education to the poor and gave hope for a bright future. Prayers of crores of poor are with you,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned a number of people, including Sameer Mahendru, the owner of Indo Spirits, Amit Arora, the director of Buddy Retail Private Limited in Gurugram, and India Ahead News managing director Mootha Gautam, in connection with the case, the officials said.

The CBI has registered a case on August 17 and have arrested Vijay Nair, an AAP worker and a former CEO of Only Much Louder, and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally, whose partner Arun Pillai has been named as an accused in the CBI FIR.

The agency has also conducted raids at several premises, including that of Sisodia. It has questioned Sameer Mahendru, the owner of Indo Spirits, Amit Arora, the director of Buddy Retail Private Limited in Gurugram, and India Ahead News managing director Mootha Gautam among others in connection with the case.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy.

The CBI FIR claimed that Sisodia and other accused committed irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year that led to alleged loss to the state exchequer.

The FIR alleged that payments in crores were allegedly made to "close associates" of Sisodia by Mahendru, one of the liquor traders who is also named in the FIR.