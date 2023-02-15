Executive Enclave gets all approval, nation to get new PMO soon

The Central Public Works Department has received a nod from the Delhi Government to transplant trees from the site of the proposed Executive Enclave under the Central Vista project.

The Executive Enclave, which houses the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), cabinet secretariat, India House and the National Security Council Secretariat, will come up near the South Block at Lutyens Delhi. The cost of the project is estimated at Rs 1,189 crore.

Earlier the CPWD had sought permission from the Delhi Government to transplant 173 trees from (the) project site from (the) Delhi government. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cleared the file. With this, the project got all approval and now its work will be expedited, said an official from the CPWD.

The Kejriwal government has approved the proposal upon the condition that the agency would take up 10 times compensatory plantation.

The Executive Enclave will be constructed under the Centre's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

India House will be used as a conference facility like the Hyderabad House where high-level talks, especially with top visiting leaders of various countries, are currently held.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation’s power corridor, envisages a new Parliament building, a common central secretariat, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.