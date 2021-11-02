Expelled Samajwadi Party MLA Subhash Pasi joins BJP

Expelled Samajwadi Party MLA Subhash Pasi joins BJP

Pasi, the MLA from Sadipur seat of Ghazipur, was expelled from the SP for alleged anti-party activities

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 02 2021, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 16:15 ist
Samajwadi Party MLA Subhash Pasi with his wife Rina Pasi join BJP in presence of State President Swatantra Dev Singh at party office in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party MLA Subhash Pasi, who was expelled from the party on Tuesday, joined the BJP here.

"SP MLA Subhash Pasi, his wife Rina Pasi today joined BJP here in presence of party state president Swatantra Dev Singh," BJP state general secretary Govind Narain Shukla said.

Also read: Assam bypolls: BJP wins Thowra, NDA leads in four seats

Singh welcomed Pasi in the party, and said his joining will further strengthen the BJP.

Earlier in the day, Pasi, the MLA from Sadipur seat of Ghazipur, was expelled from the SP for alleged anti-party activities.

Pasi, a Dalit, is a second time SP MLA from Saidpur seat, and had held the post of SP's SC/ST wing.

Last week, BJP MLA from Sitapur Sadar, Rakesh Rathore, had joined the Samajwadi Party. 

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Samajwadi Party
BJP
Bypolls
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
India News
India Politics
Swatantra Dev Singh

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

Will SRK regain his mojo with his upcoming movies?

Will SRK regain his mojo with his upcoming movies?

Want a career in AI? Here are the skills you need

Want a career in AI? Here are the skills you need

You'll be missed, Puneeth

You'll be missed, Puneeth

You will pine for this jaggery for sure!

You will pine for this jaggery for sure!

DH Toon | World leaders meet at COP26

DH Toon | World leaders meet at COP26

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

 