Explained | All you need to know about scrub typhus, the disease adding to UP's worries

As over a 100 people in Uttar Pradesh have died after viral fever, several of which have been attributed to dengue, two confirmed cases of scrub typhus amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in Noida have spread fear among people. Since 2016, no case of scrub typhus was found in the district until recently.

So what is scrub typhus?

According to the National Health Portal (NHP), scrub typhus is a zoonotic disease. It is caused by a bacteria – Orientia tsutsugamushi – and humans are 'accidental hosts' in this disease. It is caused through mite bites.

Scrub typhus cases ahve mostly been found in rural areas of Southeast Asia, Indonesia, China, Japan, India, and northern Australia.

How do humans get the disease?

Humans usually get the disease from locations, such as forest clearings, riverbanks, and grassy regions which are the areas where the infected mites get optimal conditions to thrive. Humans get the infection when they are in close contact with them while walking, sitting or lying on the areas where they are present.

Symptoms

The symptoms of scrub typhus start within 10 days days of getting bitten. Fever, headache, body aches, and rashes are some of the common symptoms and there’s a formation of “dark, scab-like region at the site of the chigger bite", according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Some people also experience severe effects of scrub typhus which include developing organ failure and bleeding that can be fatal if left untreated, according to the CDC.

Treatment

The symptoms of scrub typhus are similar to that of other diseases hence it is advisable to get medical help for diagnosing it. People suffering from scrub typhus are usually given antibiotic doxycycline.

Prevention

AT present, there are no vaccines that protect one from this disease. However, you can prevent yourself from scrub typhus by avoiding contact with infected chiggers when outside.

CDC advises using insect repellents “containing DEET or other active ingredients registered for use against chiggers, on exposed skin and clothing” when around forest clearings, riverbanks, and grassy regions.

