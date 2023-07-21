Explained | Rule 176 vs Rule 267: What Government agrees to, what Opposition demands

The violence in Manipur has been going on for over two months, but only recently a video of two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state has managed to evoke a reaction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi had kept mum all this time, went on a state visit to the US, was the chief guest of Bastille Day parade in France, and even inaugurated the new Parliament building.

However, inside the Parliament, the Prime Minister has maintained his silence on the issue. As soon as the Monsoon Session of the Parliament began, Modi made a statement regarding the Manipur video to the media, but Opposition parties, 26 of whom have joined hands to form the alliance I.N.D.I.A, were persistent in their demand that Modi should take suo moto cognisance of the matter and make a statement, which would be followed by a discussion on the matter by suspending rest of the business under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha's Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business.

Under this rule, the House can suspend all of its pending business in order to focus on a matter that requires immediate attention.

Rule 267 states, “Any member, may, with the consent of the Chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being: Provided further that this rule shall not apply where specific provision already exists for suspension of a rule under a particular chapter of the Rules.”

The government, on the other hand, is against proceeding with Rule 267, and has been insisting on a short-duration discussion under Rule 176. This rule states, “any member desirous of raising discussion on a matter of urgent public importance may give notice in writing to the Secretary-General specifying clearly and precisely the matter to be raised: Provided that the notice shall be accompanied by an explanatory note stating reasons for raising discussion on the matter in question: Provided further that the notice shall be supported by the signatures of at least two other members.”

When the RS Chairman takes the notice into admission, he can fix a date to take up the matter under discussion after consulting with the Leader of the Council.

The Indian Express quoted former Lok Sabha secretary general P D T Achari in this regard, who said, “Rule 267 is to suspend a particular rule in relation to a business which is listed in the agenda. For instance, if a Bill is to be introduced…it would be listed..but if a rule is coming in the way…267 is aimed at suspending the rule. That is the real purpose of Rule 267.” This rule is being “used wrongly” as a substitute to the provision of adjournment motion in Lok Sabha.”

The publication has also spoken to experts in this matter, who have said that the Opposition has been equating Rule 267 with Lok Sabha's adjournment motion. The adjournement motion is governed by Rules 56-63 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

The adjournment motion is defined as “a motion for an adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance may be made with the consent of the Speaker”.