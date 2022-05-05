Explosives found in Haryana's Karnal, 4 terror suspects arrested

Explosives found in Karnal, 4 terror suspects arrested

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk
  • May 05 2022, 13:07 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 14:03 ist
Four people were nabbed in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday after arms, ammunition and suspected RDX was allegedly recovered from the vehicle they were travelling in, a senior police official said.

On the basis of some intelligence inputs, the four, all residents of Punjab, were nabbed near Bastara toll plaza, Karnal Range Inspector General of Police, Satender Kumar Gupta, said.  

"They hail from Punjab. Preliminary information suggests that they were basically acting as couriers and transporting these arms and ammunition in an Innova vehicle and were headed to Adilabad in Telangana," Gupta said.

They will be produced before a court and taken on police remand after which they will be questioned in detail, he said.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder and Bhupinder. 

"Three containers suspected to contain RDX, firearm, a pistol and 31 round live cartridges have been seized from the vehicle," he added.

The SP added that the accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based man who asked them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana.

Accused Gurpreet received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in Ferozepur district. Earlier, they dropped explosives at Nanded.

An FIR has been registered in the case. 

(With inputs from PTI)    

 

 

