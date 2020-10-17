Extending Navaratri wishes, Delhi CM Kejriwal, urges people to follow rules

Wear mask, follow rules: Kejriwal offers festive wishes

Kejriwal also visited the Jhandewalan Temple in Karol Bagh along with party's Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 17 2020, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 15:45 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday extended his greetings on the beginning of Navratri and urged people to adhere to Covid-19 safety guidelines at public places. Kejriwal also visited the Jhandewalan Temple in Karol Bagh along with party's Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta.

"Navratri begins from today. My heartiest greetings to all of you. May Ma Durga bless you all. I appeal to you all to follow rules at public places and wear mask due to the coronavirus threat," the chief minister tweeted.

Gupta said the Jhandewalan Temple management has arranged 'Rath Yatra' of the goddess in view of the safety of the people and to enable them to pay obeisance to her in their areas so that there is less crowd at the shrine.

