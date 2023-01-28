Extremely saddening: Kejriwal on IAF plane crash in MP

Extremely saddening: Kejriwal after pilot killed following IAF plane crash in MP

Officials said the two pilots of the Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft ejected safely while the pilot of the Mirage-2000 lost his life

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 28 2023, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 19:30 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the plane crash that killed an Indian Air Force pilot in Madhya Pradesh was an extremely saddening incident.

A Sukhoi 30MKI and a Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district during a routine training mission on Saturday, killing a pilot and injuring two who ejected safely.

Sukhoi-Mirage crash: Eyewitnesses recount blast-like sound, fire raining from sky, two pilots landing in nearby thicket

Officials said the two pilots of the Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft ejected safely while the pilot of the Mirage-2000 lost his life.

"The plane crash was an extremely sad incident. I salute the martyrdom of the pilot who was martyred during the incident," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

