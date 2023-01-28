Extremely saddening: Kejriwal after pilot killed following IAF plane crash in MP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the plane crash that killed an Indian Air Force pilot in Madhya Pradesh was an extremely saddening incident.

A Sukhoi 30MKI and a Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district during a routine training mission on Saturday, killing a pilot and injuring two who ejected safely.

Officials said the two pilots of the Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft ejected safely while the pilot of the Mirage-2000 lost his life.

"The plane crash was an extremely sad incident. I salute the martyrdom of the pilot who was martyred during the incident," he said in a tweet in Hindi.