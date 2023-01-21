Eye of two bodies found nibbled at in MP government hospital mortuary; four doctors served show-cause notices

An eye of each of two bodies kept in the mortuary of the state-run Sagar district hospital in Madhya Pradesh was nibbled at possibly by rats, officials said on Saturday.

Following the two incidents that occurred in the last 15 days, the civil surgeon of the Sagar District Hospital and three doctors were served show-cause notices, an official said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Mamta Timori said an eye of each of the two bodies was found missing on January 4 and January 19.

The body of a 32-year-old man was kept on the table of the hospital mortuary as the deep freezer was not working on January 4. "His eye was found nibbled at," she said.

"On January 19, the eye of another deceased, a 25-year-old man, was also found damaged though his body was kept in the deep freezer (at the mortuary)," the CMHO said.

Following these incidents, four doctors including the civil surgeon were served show-cause notices on Friday for carelessness during duty, she added.

Timori said a notice was served to the civil surgeon after the January 4 incident but a similar incident occurred again.

She said further disciplinary action will be taken after receiving replies from the civil surgeon and others.

Prima-facie, it seems rats nibbled the eyes but the facts are yet to be corroborated, another official said.