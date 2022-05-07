Eyeing Lok Sabha polls BJP on the offensive in Punjab

With other political parties seemingly in the backseat, it is increasingly becoming AAP versus BJP in Punjab.

After losing the Punjab polls badly, the BJP is making a big push, from street politics to top-level meetings with the Sikh community leaders to make its presence felt in a state, where for decades, it was a fringe player.

Be it violence in Patiala over the “anti-Khalistan march” last week, or the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the ruling party at the Centre has mounted a huge offensive to corner AAP.

The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, after winning the Punjab polls, is projecting Arvind Kejriwal as the key challenger to PM Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 polls.

In the last few months, before and after the Punjab polls, the BJP has sought to spotlight the issue of national security as the issue has traction in the border state — which sends a large number of security personnel to all forces.

The saffron party, after the exit of Shiromani Akali Dal from NDA in 2020, has tried to keep its relevance in the state politics by contesting the state polls in alliance with former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s newly-formed party. It has been reaching out to the Sikh communities with a number of measures.

BJP, which has been training guns on the Congress repeatedly for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots for a long time has a bigger challenge in the emergence of AAP in Punjab, as the latter does not have any past baggage like Congress on this count. So, the question is now about capability.

BJP had always raised questions about the capabilities of Congress, and now is doing the same for AAP in running the border state.