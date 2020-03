Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to face floor test on Tuesday.

Tandon's fresh directive came two days after he first asked Nath to face a floor test on Monday, after the commencement of the budget session of the Assembly.

That directive went in vain as the House was adjourned till March 26 after the state government said legislature sessions in several other states were adjourned due to the coronavirus scare.