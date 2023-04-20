Facilities to retired judges: SC orders release of UP's top officers arrested on HC's orders

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Allahabad High Court's April 19 order taking Uttar Pradesh's Finance Secretary and Additional Secretary into custody in a matter related to providing domestic help and other facilities to retired Chief Justices and other judges.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimha also suspended the High Court's division bench order seeking the personal presence of the Chief Secretary before the court on Thursday, April 20 to explain why contempt of court charges should not be framed against them.

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj mentioned the matter.

Read | Lawyers can't go on strike or abstain from judicial work: Supreme Court

The law officer submitted that the rules were framed and were to be sent to the Governor for approval. "But before Governor could examine the Rules, the Finance Secretary and the other secretary were ordered to be taken into custody by the High Court," he said.

The court took the matter on board and issued notice to the petitioner before the High Court. It put the matter for hearing on April 28.

"Till the next date of listing, there shall be a stay of the operation of the orders of the Division Bench of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad dated 4 April 2023 and 19 April 2023. The officers of the Government of Uttar Pradesh taken into custody shall be released forthwith. The Registrar (Judicial) is directed to communicate this order telephonically and by email immediately," the bench ordered.

Of the officers who faced the High Court's wrath, one is in the IAS, and the others include Finance Secretary S M A Rizvi and Additional Secretary (Finance) Saryu Prasad Mishra.

The High Court's order had come on a writ petition filed by the 'Association Of Retired Supreme Court And HC Judges'.

It has been noted that the officers of the Finance Department had not complied with the previous order due to an "overzealous approach and adamant attitude". The officers opposed compliance of the writ court order without any valid basis, and thus prima facie committed criminal contempt of court, it had said.