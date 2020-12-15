'Fake cases being lodged against Oppn leaders by BJP'

Fake cases being lodged against Opposition leaders by BJP: Ajay Kumar Lallu

"The BJP government is committing atrocities against those protesting its policies. The protestors are being sent to jail on false cases," Lallu said

PTI
PTI, Ballia (UP),
  • Dec 15 2020, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 23:15 ist
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu. Credit: PTI File Photo

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday said fake cases are being lodged against the opposition leaders by the ruling BJP.

He said the BJP was the “well-wisher of capitalists”.

"The BJP government is committing atrocities against those protesting its policies. The protestors are being sent to jail on false cases," Lallu said in Rasada area here.

"The BJP is helping capitalists and taking away rights and property of the common man. No one is happy with the present BJP regime," he said.

The Congress leader added that party committees will be constituted in 8,000 nyay panchyats and 7,000 village panchyats by the end of January.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Congress
BJP

What's Brewing

Wistron violence to sour Apple's 'Make In India' plans?

Wistron violence to sour Apple's 'Make In India' plans?

We could feed the population of two Earths

We could feed the population of two Earths

Experts reveal neurotoxic nature of a chemical in soaps

Experts reveal neurotoxic nature of a chemical in soaps

Record number of journalists imprisoned in 2020: Report

Record number of journalists imprisoned in 2020: Report

ICC Test ranking: Kohli on 2nd spot; Pujara in top 10

ICC Test ranking: Kohli on 2nd spot; Pujara in top 10

 