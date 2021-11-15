Fake SIM card racket busted in J&K

Fake SIM card racket busted in J&K

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Nov 15 2021, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 15:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday that it has busted a fake SIM card racket in Baramulla district.

"The accused person would issue fake SIM cards after managing forged documents.

"Three persons, Owais Farooq Waza, Suhail Aziz and Javid Ahmad Kanjwal, all residents of Baramulla, have been arrested in this case.

"Incriminating material including mobile phones along with SIM cards, electronic gadgets and documents have been recovered from their possession.

"Case under sections of UA (P) Act and IPC has been registered against the accused and further investigation is going on", police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Baramulla
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

In Pics | Top 10 moments from the T20 World Cup

In Pics | Top 10 moments from the T20 World Cup

 