Fake TTEs busted at New Delhi railway station

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) busted eleven unauthorised people operating as travelling ticket examiners (TTEs) at the New Delhi railway station premises.

Several of them carried fake identity cards and appointment letters.

Perhaps, this is the first time in the railways that such a scam has been reported. The accused were working normally, wearing white shirts and black pants, a usual sight of TTEs on platforms, a railways official said.

The gang operated at the station for 15 days before it was busted by the RPF on August 30, the official said.

During the investigation, the team found that five of the eleven people had "appointment letters", which when verified turned out to be forged. All of them were arrested.

The case came to notice when a person posing as a TTE was intercepted by the railway staff in the Kanpur Shatabdi Express, who was carrying a railway ID card on his mobile phone on Tuesday.

The railway protection force staff and railway officials brought him to the New Delhi Railway Station police station for verification, the official said.

He identified himself as Bhupender Chaurasia and his ID card was found to be fake. Following this, the RPF constituted different teams and found eleven people working illegally at the New Delhi railway station itself.

An initial probe found that these people paid huge amounts to get fake appointment letters, identity cards and uniforms, the officials said. All of them are aged between 19 to 25 and the police working to nab the kingpin, said the official.