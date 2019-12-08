Family members of Delhi fire victims scour hospitals

As news of the fire spread, family members of those who were working in the factory in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area rushed to the city hospitals to find out the whereabouts of their loved ones, only to be left disappointed.

Relatives were seen roaming the corridors of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital where the rescued persons were brought but were unable to get any information.

A massive fire ripped through the factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 people, mostly labourers, dead and many others injured, police said.

Mohammad Taj Ahmed (40), one of those who was at the LNJP Hospital to look for his father-in-law Jasimmuddin (56), and brother-in-law Faisaq Khan (25), said he learnt in the morning about the duo being trapped in the blaze.

"They worked in a garment factory in the Anaj Mandi area. I went to Anaj Mandi but couldn't find my relatives due to police restrictions and ongoing rescue operation. Then I rushed to LNJP but the police and the hospital staff have not told me anything," he said.

Ahmed said the last time he spoke to his family members was at 3 pm but now no one is taking his calls.

Mohammad Asif said his cousin brothers, Imran (32) and Ikram (35), who were working in a factory to manufacture carry bags, were injured in the blaze. Imran and Ikram belong to Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

"I live in Bhajanpura and I got a call from Moradabad around 6 am that my cousins have been injured. I rushed to Anaj Mandi but couldn't find them amid heavy police deployment. Police told us they were taken to hospital, which hospital I don't know. We looked for them here (LNJP), have not been able to confirm if they have been brought here," he said.

"My brother, Naveen (18) works in a handbag manufacturing unit in the Anaj Mandi area. I got a call from his friends informing that he has been injured in the incident. I have no clue which hospital he has been taken to," Manoj (23) said.