Family of 4 killed after heavy vehicle runs over scooter in Jharkhand

The incident happened on National Highway 33 at Chutupalu Valley

PTI
PTI, Ramgarh,
  • Feb 26 2023, 01:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 01:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A couple and their two children were killed as their scooter was run over by a speeding heavy vehicle in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday night, police said.

The incident happened on National Highway 33 at Chutupalu Valley in Barlanga police station area, they said.

The bodies of the couple and their two children were sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

An investigation is underway, they said.

