Family of man arrested under 'Love Jihad' law in Uttar Pradesh accuse police of forcing them to sign statement

The family of the first person held under the new anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that police forced his father to sign a statement that stated the investigators did not use any force or harassed them. 71-year-old Mohammad Rafeeq was also recorded on video repeating the written statement in front of witnesses, reports News18.

Police, however, have a different story to tell. DIG of Bareilly range, Rajesh Pandey, said that the father was beaten by villagers when the girl had eloped last year and hence, was detained for his safety.

Also read: What is the definition of 'Love Jihad'?

"We did not want any such situation to recur so he remained at a safe place under police observation. We had information through our intelligence teams and our priority was to maintain law and order as people of both the communities live in the village," he said.

Rafeeq in his statement said the girl eloped in 2019 following issues with family members.

"My son is innocent; he has been framed by the girl's family. Even last time, when the girl had eloped, she had given a statement that she had eloped because of differences with her family members," he told media persons.