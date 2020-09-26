Farm Bills protest: 70 RLD workers booked

Farm Bills protest: 70 RLD workers booked for holding demonstration without permission

PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Sep 26 2020, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 12:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Seventy RLD workers and leaders, including its district president, were booked for holding a protest against new Farm Bills without permission from the administration, police said on Saturday.

RLD's district president Ajit Rathi, party spokesman Abhishek Choudhry and former MLC Choudhry Mushtaq are among the 70 people who have been booked under Section 188 of the IPC, SHO DK Tyagi said.

A case was registered against them on Friday for holding a protest outside the district magistrate's office against the Centre's Farm Bills without permission from the administration, he said.

