Farmer dies of burn injuries after house catches fire in UP's Fatehpur

A farmer died of burn injuries on Friday after a fire broke out at his house in Karsawan village of the Ghazipur area here, police said.

The victim was identified as Deshraj (55), SHO, Ghazipur, Kamesh Pal said.

He said Deshraj lived alone and his wife stays with her parents.

"We are probing the matter. It appears that the fire took place due to a mosquito coil or some other similar thing," the SHO said.