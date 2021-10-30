Farmer hangs self in UP village over non-availability of fertilisers

Farmer hangs self in UP over fertiliser unavailability

PTI
PTI, Lalitpur,
  • Oct 30 2021, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 21:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A 37-year-old farmer allegedly hanged himself in Masaura Khurd village here on Saturday due to unavailability of fertilizers and debts he owed.

The body of Raghuveer Patel was found hanging, and it was sent for a post-mortem examination, Sadar Kotwali Police Station SHO VK Mishra said.

Police recovered a note from Patel’s pocket, in which he mentioned unavailability of fertilisers as the reason of suicide.

It couldn’t be established prima facie if the note was genuine, as there was no signature on it, Mishra said.

According to Patel’s family, he took the extreme step as he was worried over fertilisers and debts he needed to repay, he said.

The matter is being probed, he added.

