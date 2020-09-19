Punjab farmer kills self amid protests over Farm Bills

Farmer kills self in Punjab amid protests against Farm Bills  

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Sep 19 2020, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 14:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A 70-year-old farmer has died after consuming some poisonous substance during a protest against the new farm Bills in Muktsar district of Punjab, police said on Saturday.

Pritam Singh, a resident of Akkanwali village of Mansa district, consumed the poisonous substance Friday morning and died at a hospital later in the day, they said.

Singh had been participating in the protest since September 15 which is being organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) at Badal village, the native of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal

The reason behind the farmer taking the extreme step is still not known, said the police.

The farmers' body, however, claimed that he was under debt.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh demanded the administration give a compensation to the family of the deceased. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Farmer suicides
Suicide
Punjab

What's Brewing

Homemade masks block large cough droplets, says study

Homemade masks block large cough droplets, says study

Indian ocean earthquake data used to assess its warming

Indian ocean earthquake data used to assess its warming

Polio vaccine in the crossfire of misinformation

Polio vaccine in the crossfire of misinformation

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

 