Farmer on way to Delhi killed as truck hits his tractor-trolley in Bhiwani

Farmer on way to Delhi killed in accident in Bhiwani

The incident occurred at Mundhal in Bhiwani district on early Friday when the truck hit the tractor at a police barricade

  • Nov 27 2020, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 18:28 ist
A farmer was killed and two others were injured on Friday as the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling to the national capital in response to the “Delhi Chalo” call was hit by a truck in Haryana's Bhiwani district, said police.

The incident occurred at Mundhal in Bhiwani district on early Friday when the truck hit the tractor at a police barricade, they said. A case was registered against the truck driver who hit the tractor, killing a protesting farmer and injuring two others, a Haryana Police spokesperson said.

“In this accident, Tanna Singh, a farmer from Mansa in Punjab, died on the spot while two others were injured. The police immediately rushed the injured to the Bhiwani Civil Hospital for treatment,” the spokesperson added.

“After getting a complaint in this regard, a case has been registered against the truck driver under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

The deceased was stated to be around 40 years old. Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been heading to Delhi for the last two days to protest against the Centre’s three farm laws, enacted recently.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's farm laws fearing that they would lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price mechanism, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. They have been demanding the repeal of the new laws. 

