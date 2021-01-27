Farmer, who died during tractor rally in Delhi, cremated in UP village amid tight security

Navreet Singh, who was killed allegedly after his tractor overturned during the tractor rally in Delhi on Tuesday, was cremated at his native village in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, about 325 kilometres from Lucknow on Wednesday amid tight security.

According to reports, hundreds of farmers from the district and the nearby places reached Singh's native village of Dibdiba in the district to attend the cremation. The body of 24-year old Navreet Singh was brought to his village late on Tuesday night.

Navreet's father Sahib Singh alleged that his son had died after being hit by a bullet fired by Delhi police. The police, however, said that the farmer had died after he came under the wheels of the tractor which overturned during the rally.

Senior police officials were present at the village to supervise security arrangements as they anticipated that some elements might try to foment trouble.

Reports said that farmers from the nearby districts and also from the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand had started arriving in the village since early in the morning.

Navreet, who was the only son of his parents, studied in Australia and had married there as well two years ago. He had arrived in his village a few days ago. His wife is still in Australia.

According to reports, Navreet had earlier also taken part in the farmers' protests against the new farm laws.