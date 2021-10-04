Farmers asks President Ram Nath Kovind to sack MoS Home Ajay Mishra

Farmers' organisations stepped up protests across parts of northern India against the Lakhimpur Kheri killings and petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind to order a court-monitored probe into the incident and sack Union Minister Ajay Mishra.

Farmers' organisations, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), staged protests at the borders of the national capital, where they have been camping for the past 10 months demanding repeal of the three farm laws.

The SKM had appealed to farmers' organisations across the country to register their protest against the killing of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri and demand sacking of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.

“Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni should be immediately dismissed from his post, and a case should be filed against him for inciting violence and spreading communal hatred. The Union minister's son, Ashish Mishra 'Monu', and his fellow goons should be immediately booked under IPC Section 302 (murder) and arrested immediately,” said the letter sent by SKM to the President.

The SKM had circulated a draft of the letter among farmers' groups asking them to send it to the President through the respective district magistrates after staging a protest in front of their offices between 10 am and 1:00 pm.

“Reports have come in from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and other states about these protests,” the SKM said in a statement.

Farmers held protests and burned effigies of the Centre and the UP government at various places in Punjab and Haryana and raised slogans against the BJP.

Demonstrations were held outside the offices of deputy commissioners at Patiala, Mohali, Ferozepur, Amritsar, Rupnagar, Moga, Muktsar in Punjab, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad in Haryana and Chandigarh.

The umbrella body of farmer unions also demanded an investigation of the incident by an SIT under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

They also demanded the sacking of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his reported remarks against farmers.

Addressing a meeting of the BJP's farmers' wing on Sunday, Khattar called for a “tit-for-tat” response to the "violent" protests by farmers. He had asked the BJP cadres to form groups of 500 to 1,000 to counter the farmers and be prepared to even go to jail.

