Farmers block highway, demand MSP for sunflower seeds in Haryana Mahapanchayat

Farmers on Monday blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Haryana's Kurukshetra after organising a 'Maha Panchayat' to pressure the government for minimum support price for sunflower seed.

The 'MSP Dilao, Kisan Bachao Maha Panchayat', which was called by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), was held at a grain market in Pipli. After the programme, the farmers blocked NH-44, prompting police to divert traffic.

Visuals of farmers protesting along Delhi-Haryana National Highway in Kurukshetra over their demand for MSP on sunflower seed. pic.twitter.com/p7Lp9a3gPX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2023

Along with farmer leaders, including BKU president Rakesh Tikait, olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia was also present at the event. Farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were also in attendance.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat extends support to farmers protesting in Punjab

Addressing the gathering, farmer leader Karam Singh Mathana said they were assured of a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar but he had left Karnal. "Due to this, the committee, which organised the mahapanchayat, decided to block the National Highway-44 till our demands are met," Mathana said.

On June 6 as well, farmers led by BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni blocked National Highway-44 near Shahabad here. Police had then used water cannons and resorted to lathi charge to disperse the protesters.

Tikait said the government should procure sunflower on MSP while demanding that the farmer leaders arrested in Shahabad on June 6 should be released. He alleged that the government announces MSP but does not procure it at that rate.