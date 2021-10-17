Farmers burn effigies of MoS Mishra, Centre at Ghazipur

Farmers protesting against the agri laws at the Ghazipur border on Saturday burnt the effigies of Minister of State Home Affairs Ajay Mishra and the central government over the Lakhimpur violence.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) state president Rajbir Singh Jadaun said till the time the Union minister will not resign, the probe into the Lakhimpur violence cannot be carried out impartially.

The minister's son Ashish Mishra, facing murder charges over the Lakhimpur incident, is lodged in jail in this case.

The farmers burnt the effigies within the periphery of their camps where police were not deployed. As usual, the force was deployed outside the identified protest area, Circle Officer Indira Puram Abhay Kumar Mishra told PTI.

