Farmers burn effigies of MoS Mishra, Centre at Ghazipur

Farmers protesting against the agri laws at the Ghazipur border on Saturday burnt the effigies of Minister of State Home Affairs Ajay Mishra and the central government over the Lakhimpur violence.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) state president Rajbir Singh Jadaun said till the time the Union minister will not resign, the probe into the Lakhimpur violence cannot be carried out impartially.
Also Read | Do not upset farmers of Punjab, a border state: Sharad Pawar's advise to Centre
The minister's son Ashish Mishra, facing murder charges over the Lakhimpur incident, is lodged in jail in this case.
The farmers burnt the effigies within the periphery of their camps where police were not deployed. As usual, the force was deployed outside the identified protest area, Circle Officer Indira Puram Abhay Kumar Mishra told PTI.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Activists to perform 'pothole pooja' in Bengaluru
NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic
In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion
Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies
Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films
Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere
T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch
Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?
China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond