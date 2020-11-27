Farmers enter Delhi from Tikri border after braving water cannons, clashing with police

After braving water cannons and clashing with security personnel, thousands of farmers started entering the national capital on Friday from the Tikri border following permission by Delhi Police to hold peaceful protests at the city's Burari ground.

The farmers, who were part of the 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws, were escorted by police personnel amid tight security as they started entering the city from Tikri border around 3 pm.

Delhi Police on Friday allowed protestors to hold their protest at north Delhi's Nirankari Ground - one of the biggest grounds in the national capital.

However, farmers gathered at the Singhu border have not entered the city so far.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police used tear gas at the Singhu border to disperse protesting farmers who were trying to head towards the national capital.

Farmers also pelted stones at police and broke barricades in an attempt to enter Delhi.

Plumes of smoke were seen as security personnel used multiple rounds of tear gas to disperse the protesting farmers at the Singhu border.

At the Tikri border, farmers clashed with police and also tried to remove a truck, which was placed as a barricade, by tying it to a tractor with the help of a chain.

Traffic was disrupted in many parts of the city due to the protest.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday posted a series of tweets, asking people to avoid outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, GTK road, NH-44 and Singhu Border in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers from Punjab against the farm laws.

"In view of the rally/march/protest by All India Kishan Sangharsh co-ordination committee, the traffic police is diverting traffic from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy in this area," it said.