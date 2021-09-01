Farmers plan massive 'mahapanchayat' in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), which has been spearheading the ongoing agitation by the farmers against the new farm laws, plans to hold a massive 'mahapanchayat' of the farmers at Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, much to the discomfort of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

BKU president Naresh Tikait on Wednesday claimed that lakhs of farmers from across the country would be taking part in the mahapanchayat, which would be held at the sprawling government inter college grounds in the town.

BKU leaders from different 'khaps' (caste panchayats) have been visiting the villages and towns in different parts of the state to make the 'mahapanchayat' a success.

"We have been on a dharna for the past nine months.....many farmers have lost their lives during the agitation....prime minister Narendra Modi has not even uttered a word on their deaths...we will continue to fight for the rights of the farmers," Tikait said.

He said that it would be the biggest gathering of the farmers in the country.

Though the 'mahapanchayat' has been supported by different opposition parties, the farmer leaders have not yet decided if the leaders of the opposition parties will be allowed on the stage.

Sources said that a section of the farmer leaders were against inviting the opposition leaders lest it should send a wrong message to the people.

"Our agitation must remain apolitical," remarked a BKU leader in Muzaffarnagar.

Apparently wary of the 'mahapanchayat', the BJP leaders sought to make light of the meeting saying that the central and the state governments had taken several initiatives for the benefit of the farmers.

The saffron party has decided to undertake a statewide' Kisan Sampark Yatra' and hold 'kisan chaupals' in different parts of the state, especially in the western UP region, where the farmers' protest is more intense.

"We are hopeful that the farmers will see reason and call off their agitation....we are always open for talks," said a senior state BJP leader here.