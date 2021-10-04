Farmers' Protest: SC issues notice to 43 farm leaders on plea against road blockade 

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to 43 leaders of various farmer organisations, including Rakesh Tikait, and Yogendra Yadav, who have been protesting the three farm laws, at Delhi-NCR border since November, 2020.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M M Sundresh sought a response from the leaders on an application by the Haryana government in a pending plea filed by a Noida resident against the road blockade.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Haryana government, contended that the State has constituted a committee to hold talks, but the protesting leaders had refused to come for the meeting.

"Let notice be issued so that leaders don't say that they had no reason to come," he said.

Agreeing to the submission, the bench sought a response from the farmer leaders like Tikait, Yadav, Darshan Pal, Gurnam Singh and others.

The court put the matter for hearing on October 20.

On September 30, the court specifically sought to know as to what the governments were doing to remove the road blockade by the farmers, while voicing its concern once again that the roads can't remain occupied perpetually as per its October 7, 2020 judgement with regard to Shaheen Bagh sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Mehta, for his part, had then submitted that a very high-level, three-member committee was constituted. We invited them (the agitating farmers) to attend the meeting. However they did not join the meeting, he said.

He had then sought the court's permission to make the agitating farmers groups as parties to the plea filed by Monicca Agarwaal for removing road blockades, affecting the free movement of traffic between Delhi and Noida.

