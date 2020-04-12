Farmers should be given relief from coronavirus lockdown to harvest crop: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Farmers should be given relief from the lockdown to harvest crop, and the Uttar Pradesh government would encourage institutions and agencies to purchase food grains directly from the growers at minimum support price (MSP) or higher, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

He directed officials to start online classes for students of higher education, technical education, nursing and paramedical studies, so that their academic schedule is not wholly disrupted.

Online counselling of students was also discussed at a meeting of officials chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Teachers should be trained for this. On the instruction of Adityanath, the work of providing e-content has been started in all universities. Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University in Kanpur has implemented e-education smoothly according to this order.

"At the meeting, the chief minister said since harvesting season is on, farmers should be allowed to move. Apart from government purchasing centres, if other institutions and agencies want to buy crops directly from farmers, they would be encouraged to do so provided the price is on par with the MSP or above," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told reporters here.

About arrangements made for the Tablighi Jamaat congregation members traced in the state, he said, "Provisions to quarantine people related to the Tablighi Jamaat have been made so as to stop further spread of COVID-19. Foreign Jamaatis have also been given medical treatment after putting them in quarantine. So far, passports of 259 persons have been seized."

A total of 133 COVID-19 hotspots have been identified in 15 districts in the state, 342 positive coronavirus cases have been detected and 2,986 people suspected to have contracted the virus have been put in quarantine facilities, the additional chief secretary said.

Awasthi said so far 15,378 cases have been registered against 48,503 people for violation of the lockdown and 2,144 vehicles impounded. He also said the cyber cell was probing 201 instances of fake news that have till now come to the fore, of which 46 were reported on Saturday.

He said that the chief minister has appealed to all the people of the state to download the Arogya Setu App. Up to 40 lakh people have downloaded the app so far.

Awasthi said after a few days a lot of festivals and anniversaries are coming up regarding which Adityanath has directed that special attention should be paid to not organise a mass gathering during such time.

The chief minister has also appealed to the people of the state to celebrate Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary at their homes.

Adityanath has directed a three-day campaign against illegal sale of liquor in the state.

Awasthi informed that hand sanitisers are being manufactured by 70 companies in the state. So far, 11 lakh litres of sanitiser has been distributed, while 6 lakh litres has been sold from the market.