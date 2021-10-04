Farmers will win fight for justice: Rahul Gandhi on Lakhimpur violence

A day after a violent clash in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri left four farmers dead, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said farmers will win this fight for justice.
On Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being allegedly stopped from meeting victims of the violence in Uttar Pradesh, the former Congress chief said those in power fear her courage.
Also read: Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Rakesh Tikait demands sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra, arrest of his son
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders were detained in Sitapur on Monday, with the party alleging they were not allowed to meet the victims of the violence.
"Priyanka, I know that you will not retreat. They fear your courage. We will ensure that the country's 'annadatas' win this non-violent fight for justice," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag "NoFear", he said.
प्रियंका, मैं जानता हूँ तुम पीछे नहीं हटोगी- तुम्हारी हिम्मत से वे डर गए हैं।
न्याय की इस अहिंसक लड़ाई में हम देश के अन्नदाता को जिता कर रहेंगे। #NoFear #लखीमपुर_किसान_नरसंहार
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 4, 2021
Priyanka Gandhi also alleged that the BJP is doing the politics of crushing the farmers in the country.
"The BJP government is doing the politics of crushing the farmers and finishing them," she said on Twitter.
She also put out a video message alleging that this country belongs to the farmers and not to the BJP. She said she was going to Lakhimpur to share the pain of the farmers injured in the violent clashes and it was no crime or wrongdoing.
भाजपा सरकार किसानों को कुचलने की राजनीति कर रही है, किसानों को खत्म करने की राजनीति कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/51R5Kmt41B
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 4, 2021
