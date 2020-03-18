Farooq Abdullah’s meeting with Mehbooba Mufti family raises speculation of joint political front

The visit of National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah to the family of arch-rival PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti, has raised speculation in Kashmir about a possible joint political front to counter BJP juggernaut and deal with the situation arising after the scrapping of Article 370.

Octogenarian Abdullah, who was released from the detention after more than seven months on March 13, drove to ‘Fairview’ residence of former chief minister Mehbooba on Tuesday afternoon, where he met her mother Gulshan Ara and daughter Iltija Mufti.

Mehbooba alongwith Abdullah’s son Omar, also a former chief minister, have been undergoing detention in Srinagar since August 5 last year when the Center revoked special status of J&K under Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories.

Although what transpired between Abdullah, who currently represents Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the Parliament, and family of Mehbooba during the two-hour meeting wasn’t made public, sources privy to the meeting revealed that prevailing political situation in J&K and the need to “stand united” came up during the discussion.

Hours before the Article 370 was revoked on August 5, Abdullah and Mehbooba played the leading role ‘Gupkar’ declaration which was signed by most of the mainstream political leaders of Kashmir. The declaration was issued after all the regional parties in Kashmir resolved to be united to protect the autonomy and special status of the erstwhile state.

Abdullah’s visit to the Mufti residence comes in the backdrop of the emergence of J&K Apni Party on March 8, which many in the NC and PDP perceive as a pressure tactic of Modi led BJP government to force them into a dialogue. The Apni Party, headed by former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari, had recently met Prime Minister and Union Home Minister in New Delhi.

Earlier, Congress leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad had met Abdullah in Srinagar on March 15. On Wednesday another delegation led by J&K Congress vice president G N Monga called on Abdullah at his Gupkar residence.

On Sunday, Abdullah in his first statement after his release, advocated for a "free and frank exchange" of political views to take stock of the "momentous changes" that Jammu and Kashmir has seen since August 5.

“If the developments from the last few days are any indication, it points towards Abdullah’s bigger role in the future politics of J&K. He (Abdullah) not only wants to regroup his party but also take along PDP, Congress and other smaller groups to counter the BJP and newly floated Apni Party,” a senior political leader privy to developments told DH.

“As and when Mehbooba and Omar are released, the new strategy to counter BJP juggernaut in J&K jointly will be discussed. Gupkar declaration is likely to Be cornerstone for future of Kashmir politics,” he revealed.