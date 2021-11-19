Farooq Abdullah seeks President's intervention for impartial probe into Hyderpora encounter

Regional National Conference (NC) president and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah has sought the President of India’s intervention in holding an impartial and time-bound probe into the recent killing of three civilians in Srinagar in an alleged encounter by the police.

Octogenarian Abdullah, who also heads the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), wrote to the President of India about the incident that took place at uptown Hyderpora area of Srinagar on Monday evening.

“We would remind Your Excellency that the administration of Jammu and Kashmir is being run in the name of Your Excellency by the Lt. Governor acting as an agent and, therefore, an onerous responsibility is placed on Your Excellency to ensure that the rule of law prevails and the involved erring officials are brought to book and punished under law,” the letter read.

“In this unfortunate incident, three civilians got killed in suspicious circumstances. The incident calls for a time-bound judicial probe so that true facts are unravelled and brought into the public domain. Needless to state that such unfortunate incidents widen the gulf between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the government of India and, therefore, are to be avoided at any cost," the letter read.

