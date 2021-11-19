Farooq writes to Prez for fair Hyderpora killings probe

Farooq Abdullah seeks President's intervention for impartial probe into Hyderpora encounter

Abdullah wrote to the President of India about the incident that took place at uptown Hyderpora area of Srinagar on Monday evening

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Nov 19 2021, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 16:36 ist
Farooq Abdullah. Credit: PTI Photo

Regional National Conference (NC) president and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah has sought the President of India’s intervention in holding an impartial and time-bound probe into the recent killing of three civilians in Srinagar in an alleged encounter by the police.

Octogenarian Abdullah, who also heads the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), wrote to the President of India about the incident that took place at uptown Hyderpora area of Srinagar on Monday evening.

Also read — Two terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

“We would remind Your Excellency that the administration of Jammu and Kashmir is being run in the name of Your Excellency by the Lt. Governor acting as an agent and, therefore, an onerous responsibility is placed on Your Excellency to ensure that the rule of law prevails and the involved erring officials are brought to book and punished under law,” the letter read.

“In this unfortunate incident, three civilians got killed in suspicious circumstances. The incident calls for a time-bound judicial probe so that true facts are unravelled and brought into the public domain. Needless to state that such unfortunate incidents widen the gulf between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the government of India and, therefore, are to be avoided at any cost," the letter read.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Srinagar
National
Farooq Abdullah
encounter killings

Related videos

What's Brewing

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

 