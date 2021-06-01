Father kills two sons before shooting himself in J&K

In a heart wrenching incident, a man shot his two sons dead before killing himself in the hilly Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night.

Reports said Sunit Singh, a resident of Upper Gallo, Kahara in Doda shot himself dead before killing his two teenage sons Kamal Kant (class 9th student) and Chander Kant (class 11th student) with a 12 bore licenced gun.

The reason behind the extreme step taken by Sunit Singh was not immediately known as the village is located in a far off inaccessible area about 11km from the motorable road.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Thathri, Athar Amin Zargar was quoted by a local daily as saying that the bodies of the slain were handed over to family members after completing legal and medical formalities for last rites.