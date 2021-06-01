Father kills two sons before shooting himself in J&K

Father kills two sons before shooting himself in J&K

The reason behind the extreme step taken by Sunit Singh was not immediately known

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS , Srinagar,
  • Jun 01 2021, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 12:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a heart wrenching incident, a man shot his two sons dead before killing himself in the hilly Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night.

Reports said Sunit Singh, a resident of Upper Gallo, Kahara in Doda shot himself dead before killing his two teenage sons Kamal Kant (class 9th student) and Chander Kant (class 11th student) with a 12 bore licenced gun.

The reason behind the extreme step taken by Sunit Singh was not immediately known as the village is located in a far off inaccessible area about 11km from the motorable road.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Thathri, Athar Amin Zargar was quoted by a local daily as saying that the bodies of the slain were handed over to family members after completing legal and medical formalities for last rites.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
murder

Related videos

What's Brewing

Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world

Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world

10 of the strangest things that have been banned

10 of the strangest things that have been banned

This country's Covid toll is thrice its official count

This country's Covid toll is thrice its official count

A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day

A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day

Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result

Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result

The first Covid-19 vaccine passport in US

The first Covid-19 vaccine passport in US

The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm

The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm

Aerial spraying of disinfectants: Does it work?

Aerial spraying of disinfectants: Does it work?

DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive

DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive

French Open: A shocking exit and a sad day for tennis

French Open: A shocking exit and a sad day for tennis

 