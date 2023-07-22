Himachal: Father sexually assaults minor girl, arrested

Father sexually assaults minor daughter in Himachal's Hamirpur, arrested

Her father has been arrested on a complaint from her mother, police said.

PTI
PTI, Hamirpur,
  • Jul 22 2023, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 12:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A minor girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted by her father in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Saturday.

Her father has been arrested on a complaint from her mother. The girl has undergone medical examination, they said.

Also Read | Shimla: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted, killed by uncle

Police said a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The complaint was lodged with the Sadar Women's police station on Friday, they said.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Akriti Sharma said the accused has been arrested and further investigation is under way.

