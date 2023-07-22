Father sexually assaults minor daughter in Himachal's Hamirpur, arrested

A minor girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted by her father in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Saturday.
Her father has been arrested on a complaint from her mother. The girl has undergone medical examination, they said.
Also Read | Shimla: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted, killed by uncle
Police said a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The complaint was lodged with the Sadar Women's police station on Friday, they said.
Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Akriti Sharma said the accused has been arrested and further investigation is under way.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Novak Djokovic, the perennial outsider
Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges
'Barbaric': Manipur personalities on viral video
'I raised a virtual pet'
POCSO Act: Punishing young love?
POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted
Darwin Platform Group clinches Lavasa City
‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now