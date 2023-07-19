Father-son apprehended for killing youth in Delhi over love affair

Delhi Police have apprehended a man and his minor son for stabbing a youth to death in the city's Jafrabad area for being in a relationship with the accused person's daughter, an official said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Salman, the 25-year-old victim,was stabbed to death in Gali No. 2, near Kalyan cinema in Jafrabad.

He died on the spot after sustaining fatal injuries on his neck and chest.

"Preliminary enquiry has revealed that Salman was friendly with a girl for the past two years. However, the girl's family opposed the relationship. On Monday, the girl's father Manzoor (45) along with her brothers Mohsin (21) and a 16-year-old minor attacked Salman, while he was riding on a bike in Gali no. 2," the senior police official said.

During post-mortem, eight stab injuries were found on the victim's body.

"Manzoor and his minor son have been apprehended. Efforts are being made to trace Mohsin," said the official.

"Manzoor and his family were opposed to the relationship. Manzoor had spoken with Salman about a week ago and specifically told him not to pursue his daughter. On the fateful day, the trio attacked Salman with knives," said the official.