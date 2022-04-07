Father, son tortured, shot dead by constable, his brother in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

Father, son shot dead by constable, his brother in UP

  • Apr 07 2022, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 13:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 45-year-old man and his son were allegedly shot dead by a constable and his brother over money dispute in Shamli district, police said Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Bhupendra and his 20-year-old son Arjun, they said.

According to police, Bhupendra had taken money from constable Vikrant on the pretext of providing job. The deceased were held hostage, tortured and shot dead by the constable and his brother, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sukriti Madhav said.

Their bodies were later found in a tube well, the SP said.

In a complaint lodged by the deceased’s mother Sudesh, she alleges that her son and grandson were held hostage by the accused and his family. 

Police have registered a case against Vikrant, along with his brother, father, mother, wife and his neighbour for involvement in criminal conspiracy.

While police has arrested two people, Vikrant is absconding, police said. 

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Crime
UP Police

