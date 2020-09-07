Father tried to protect daughter from eve-teasers, lynched in Uttar Pradesh

Two incidents of lynching were reported from different parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, one involving a protective father, and another a murder accused.

A man was beaten to death by a group of youths in the Mainpuri district, about 300 kilometres from Lucknow after he shifted her minor daughter to a relative's house in order to protect her from eve-teasers.

According to the reports, the man, identified as Sarvesh Kumar, a confectioner and a resident of Kharagjeet Nagar locality in the district, was repeatedly hit with iron rods and lathis by around half a dozen youths on Sunday.

He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the district hospital, where he died on Monday. Police said that they had detained some people in connection with the murder.

Sources said that some youths had been harassing Kumar's 15-year-old daughter for the past several months. So he decided to shift her to a relative's house in Noida.

The youths spread rumours that Kumar had sold her daughter following which a large group of people gathered before his house. The youths, who carried lathis and iron rods, allegedly beat him to death.

Murder accused lynched to death

In another incident, a murder accused was lynched to death in the presence of cops by a frenzied mob in UP's Kushinagar district, about 350 kilometres from Lucknow.

As per reports, the victim, who hailed from Gorakhpur district, shot dead a teacher, a resident of Taraya Sujan locality in the district, on Monday.

After mob gathered at the spot after hearing the gunshots, the accused climbed on to the roof and threatened to open fire at the people. He came down when the police arrived.

The mob pounced on him even before the cops could reach him and beat him with whatever they could lay their hands on. Some people also hit him with stones. The accused died on the spot.