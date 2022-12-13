FCRA licence of 1,811 NGOs cancelled in 3 years: Centre

FCRA licence of 1,811 NGOs cancelled in 3 years: Centre

According to the law, any NGO which intends to receive foreign funding must register itself under the FCRA

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 13 2022, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 18:13 ist
Union Minister Nityanand Rai in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, February 11, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The FCRA registration of 1,811 NGOs were cancelled by the government between 2019-21 for alleged violation of law, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

According to the law, any NGO which intends to receive foreign funding must register itself under the FCRA.

"During the last three years i.e. 2019 to 2021, the FCRA registration certificates of 1,811 associations have been cancelled under section 14 of The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA, 2010) due to violation of provisions of the FCRA, 2010," he said in a written reply to a question.

Rai said whenever any inputs pertaining to use of foreign contribution to spread terror activities are received by the ministry, appropriate action under the FCRA, 2010 and other extant laws and rules is taken.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

FCRA
NGOs
NGO
Nityanand Rai
Business News

What's Brewing

Old temples to be demolished in Ayodhya for 'Ram Path'

Old temples to be demolished in Ayodhya for 'Ram Path'

Oldest jeans found in sunken ship auctioned for Rs 94L

Oldest jeans found in sunken ship auctioned for Rs 94L

Brain chip raises hope, but perhaps too much

Brain chip raises hope, but perhaps too much

'10% of medicinal plants in India facing extinction'

'10% of medicinal plants in India facing extinction'

1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England

1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England

 