FD of Rs 10L handed to gang rape survivor in Noida

A fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh has been handed over to an impoverished gang rape survivor here by private organisations and businessmen in order to ensure her rehabilitation facilitated by the Noida police, officials said on Sunday.

The amount is in addition to the state government's financial aid of Rs 7.50 lakh to the 21-year-old woman who was assaulted and raped by five men in Sector 63 on November 13, the police said.

The illiterate woman was called to an isolated park by a friend who had assured to help her find a job but he had tried to molest her. He was beaten up and chased away by a group of men residing in a nearby JJ cluster who then took turns to rape the woman.

All accused in the case, including the woman's friend, were arrested by the police.

"On request of the Noida Police, some businessmen and industrialists of Noida donated a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh to the victim today for her rehabilitation as she is from very poor economic background. Those who contributed this money to the victim have been given commendation letters by the police," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

The contributors who have come forward to the aid of the rape survivor include Noida Entrepreneurs Association, Surbhi Hospital, Metro Hospital, among others, the police said.

Krishna said the police has already filed the chargesheet in the case in the local court.

"It was a tough case and all five accused were unidentified people. However, we ensured their immediate arrest and all five suspects were arrested within six days and the chargesheet filed by the 20th day of the incident," he said.

During the entire process, the survivor was provided medical and legal counselling, he added.