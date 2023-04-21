Fearing scolding over ice cream, UP girl ends life

Fearing scolding over ice cream, girl ends life in UP village

There was a fight over ice cream between the two sisters and the younger one threatened to tell their parents about it

IANS
Kanpur
  Apr 21 2023
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 12:19 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 10-year-old girl, who had bought ice cream in exchange of two handfuls of wheat, died by suicide after her sister threatened to complain to her parents.

Balkaran, who lives in Bhawanipur village in Bidhnu police circle, works as a labourer along with his wife, Sumeri.

They had three daughters, Khushbu, 10, Kajal, 8, and one more, besides two sons.

The couple had taken three of their children along with them to work, while Khushbu and Kajal were at home.

Balkaran said that in the evening Kajal took goat for grazing in the nearby fields and when she came back home, she found Khushbu had died by suicide by hanging herself.

"We rushed to the spot and informed police," he said and added, "Police arrived and brought down the body and sent it for post-mortem."

Balkaran added, "Khushbu wanted to have ice cream and because she had no money, the vendor told her to bring him some grains in exchange. She brought wheat in a plastic bag and exchanged it with an ice cream."

There was a fight over ice cream between the two sisters and the younger one threatened to tell their parents about it.

Scared of being scolded, Khushbu ended her life, said Bidhnu police station in-charge Satish Chandra Rathore, adding that the girl used to study in Class 5 in the village school.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Suicide

