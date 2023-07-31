Fed up of eve-teasing, Class 12 girl kills self in Madhya Pradesh

Fed up of eve-teasing, Class 12 girl kills self in MP

The Lateri police have arrested the accused, identified as Amir, and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide).

  Jul 31 2023, 11:00 ist
  updated: Jul 31 2023, 11:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Upset over repeated eve-teasing by a youth, an 18-year-old student of Class 12 allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Lateri town, located 90 km from the district headquarters, on Sunday following which the victim's family and other locals staged a protest till late night.

The Lateri police have arrested the accused, identified as Amir, and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide), said inspector Rakesh Tiwari, who is the police spokesperson.

He said the victim's family earlier did not file a complaint of eve-teasing.

Talking to reporters, the victim's father, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, claimed his daughter was disturbed due to eve-teasing by Amir, which forced her to take the extreme step.

She never told the family about the problem she was facing, he further claimed.

Kushwaha said his daughter committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in a room of their house when his wife was out for a medical check-up.

After the incident, the victim's family and locals staged a protest with the victim's body till 10:30 pm on Sunday, as per some locals.

Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Yadav and other officials reached the spot and pacified the protesters, they said.

