Feel possessed by a demonic spirit or facing vastu issues at home? Sprinkle cow urine, says UP minister

An Uttar Pradesh minister has come up with a simple, cheap and readily available solution for those who think that they are 'possessed' and also those who suspect 'vastu dosh' (a flaw of paranormal nature in the design of a house) in their homes.

Just sprinkle some cow urine on the person who is 'possessed' and he or she will be rid of the 'demon' at once. Sprinkling cow urine will also remove any kind of 'vastu dosh', UP dairy development minister Dharampal Singh said while speaking to reporters in Meerut town on Sunday.

Singh went on to explain the advantages of keeping a cow and said that the sacred animal was practically home to the gods. ''Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth) resides in cow dung and cow urine has qualities similar to the waters of the Ganga.....sprinkling it on a person who is under demonic possession will rid him of the supernatural...vastu dosh can also be removed by sprinkling cow urine in different parts of the house,'' he added.

Singh said that the state government would soon come up with a scheme to purchase cow dung and provide the same to companies that would be interested in setting up plants to convert it into cooking gas.

''We are making plans to ensure that cow dung and urine can be sold to the people,'' he added.

The minister had earlier said that BJP workers would pick up cow dung and also take care of the stray cattle, which had become a big menace in the state as they damaged the crops in the fields.

Former BJP MLA Surendra Singh had also said a few months back that he was able to save himself from Covid infection as he drank cow urine daily.

