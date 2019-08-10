Female police constable marries history-sheeter rowdy

Police lockups and courtrooms may not seem like the kind of place for love to blossom, but if some media reports are to be believed, that's exactly what's happened in Greater Noida, where a history-sheeter undertrial and a female police constable, reportedly fell in love and got married.

Sparks flew, according to reports, when Payal, a female police constable and Rahul Tharasana, a gangster, met at a local court when he was detained in a murder trial. He had been arrested for allegedly murdering a trader named Manmohan Goyal in 2014. He was also accused in several other cases of loot and murder.

Payal stayed in touch with the accused as he continued to be shifted in and out of jail, TOI said in a report while citing police sources.

The report also stated that in July 2017, Rahul surrendered in Agra for a case relating to illegal possession of arms and as he got bail, he married Payal.

The wedding reportedly took place at a secret location but photos of the two went viral on social media. After reading the news reports about the wedding, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Noida, responded saying that "the news is not yet been verified".

"News in Print/Electronic/Social Media that a lady constable posted in Distt GBN has married a History Sheeter NOT yet verified. No such cons posted in Distt. Girl in the pic is constable NOT verified even. The inquiry being conducted," he tweeted.