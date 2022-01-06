Female, third gender voters increase in Delhi

The total number of voters in Delhi have increased by 3,94,185 in a year with an addition of 20,558 women, and 119 third gender voters, as per the latest electoral roll for this year.

There were total 2,05,30,444 voters in the final roll published on January 15, 2021. The number of electors increased to 2,09,24,629 on January 5.

While there has been an increase in women and third gender voters, the number of male voters has declined by 19,587 and stood at 81,38,593, the electoral roll stated. "The gender ratio of the electors registered in the final electoral roll has increased to 831 as compared to the gender ratio of 826 in the previous final roll last published in 2021," Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh, said.

He further called this increase in gender, "a step in realising the ECI's vision of No Voter to be left behind. "The increase in the number of third gender voters also demonstrates the positive result of intense efforts made by the electoral machinery towards ensuring an inclusive electoral roll," he said in a statement.

A huge chunk of voters, i.e. 43,44,198 belong to the age group of 30-39. Meanwhile, 1,15,146 belong to the age group of 18-19 years.

According to the latest roll updated by the CEO on Wednesday: "Of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, Matiala is the largest with 4,31,337 electors, and Delhi Cantonment is the smallest with 1,07,734 electors. Tilak Nagar had the highest gender ratio (950) and Tughlaqabad had the lowest (687)."

"The three Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), i.e., North, East and South will go to polls in April. For the convenience of the public and to prevent crowding during the pandemic, the number of polling stations in the city has been increased from 13,789 to 13,820 this year.

"The primary goal of the Special Summary Revision 2022 was to facilitate new enrolment, i.e., those who had reached the age of 18 or more as of the qualifying date of January 1, 2022, and also to provide opportunities for correction in electors' particulars," the statement added.

