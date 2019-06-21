Fifth International Yoga Day celebrated in Kashmir

The fifth International Yoga Day was celebrated in Kashmir on Friday with state BJP Friday organizing an event in posh Rajbagh area of Srinagar.

BJP State General Secretary (org) Ashok Koul was the chief guest while the guest of honor was Jammu Mayor Chander Mohan “It is not about the exercise but to discover the sense of oneness within you, the world and nature,” Koul said.

“Yoga is above religion, caste, colour, gender and region, it is above everything. Its origin was over 6000 years ago in India and aims to integrate the body and the mind,” he said and added the world has accepted the countless benefits of yoga and that people must adopt yoga in daily life to avail its benefits.

Koul said that BJP believes that Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. “It embodies the unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being,” he added.

The Army and Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were also seen performing yoga in various parts of the state. Taking to the social media platform, Instagram, Army posted pictures of practising yoga.

“Every day is Yoga Day. Our fit & fearless soldiers practise Meditation Yoga to remain physically fit and mentally robust even on operational areas on Line of Control,” read the post.

In a series of images shared by ANI, BSF jawans were seen performing Yoga in north Kashmir’s frontier Kupwara district ahead of Yoga Day 2019.